8 adults, 7 kids displaced following fire in Peabody

PEABODY, Mass. — 8 adults and 7 kids have been displaced following a fire in Peabody on Tuesday morning.

According to the Peabody Fire Chief, around 6:40 a.m., a 911 call came in for smoke coming out of a home on Carlton Street.

The Good Samaritan went inside the home and alerted the residents.

Upon arrival, crews were greeted with heavy fire in the attic, which as no working smoke alarms.

All residents were out of the home when fire crews arrived.

The fire was under control within an hour and there are no injuries to report.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, and the chief says it does not appear to be suspicious.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

