79-year-old man arrested on child enticement charges in Acton

ACTON, Mass — A 79-year-old man was arrested and charged with child enticement in Acton Saturday night,

Douglas Cooper, of Acton, is facing a charge of enticement for sex with a child under 16 after police received a top that the Acton man had allegedly agreed to meet with a 14-year-old child for sex on Windsor Avenue, Acton police said.

Responding officers arrested Cooper before interviewing him at the Acton Public Safety Facility.

An initial investigation revealed Cooper allegedly had sexually explicit conversations with an adult posing as a 14-year-old boy.

Cooper allegedly agreed to meet what he thought was a child in the South Acton Commuter Lot.

Cooper’s bail was set at $7,540. He did not post bail was transported to Billerica House of Corrections.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group