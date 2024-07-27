7-year-old hospitalized after being struck by ‘unknown projectile’ in Barnstable, police say

BARNSTABLE, Mass. — Barnstable police are investigating after a child was struck by an ‘unknown projectile.’

On Thursday, July 25 around 7:50 p.m., Barnstable Police responded to a playground in the area of Mary Dunn Road and Independence Drive in Barnstable for reports of a 7-year-old child that had been struck in the leg with an unknown projectile.

The child was transported to and treated at Cape Cod Hospital for an apparent entry and exit wound in the area of their shin.

After treatment, the child was released from the hospital and is expected to make a full recovery.

Officers who responded to the scene conducted an extensive area search for evidence and it appears the child may have been struck by a BB from a BB gun.

The incident remains under investigation, anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Christopher Botsford at 774-339-0764 or 275@barnstablepolice.com.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

