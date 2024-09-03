7-year-old girl shot in Providence dies, 2 facing murder charges

PROVIDENCE, RI — The 7-year-old girl who was shot while riding in a car with two other family members in Providence, Rhode Island last week has died, officials said Monday.

The girl, who has not been identified, passed away from her injuries at Hasbro Children’s Hospital earlier Monday, Providence police told Boston 25 News.

Two people arrested in connection with the shooting, Ahmari Cabrera, age 19, and Shaheem Nathaniel, age 26, will now face murder charges, police say.

The girl was shot while sitting in a car on Florence Street this past Thursday.

Cabrera and Nathaniel are expected to appear in court on Tuesday and will face additional firearm charges.

“Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the victim involved in this tragic incident, resulting in the death of an innocent child,” Providence police said. “We will continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding this incident and further charges may be forthcoming.”

