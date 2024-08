PROVIDENCE, RI — A 7-year-old girl is in critical condition after getting shot in a car in Providence, Rhode Island Thursday night.

She’s been rushed to Hasbro Children’s Hospital.

According to WPRI, the girl was with two family members on Florence Street when she was struck by gunfire.

No one has been arrested.

