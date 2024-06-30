7 hospitalized after porch collapses on Cape Cod

MARSTON MILLS, Mass. — Over a half-dozen people had to be rushed to the hospital after a porch collapsed on Cape Cod Saturday night.

Members of the Centerville-Osterville-Marstons Mills Fire Department responded to a deck collapse at 63 Mountain Ash Road in Marstons Mills at 6:48 p.m. to find seven people suffering from non-life-threatening injuries.

The COMM Fire Department including mutual aid units from Cotuit Fire Department, West Barnstable Fire Department, and Mashpee Fire Department transported the victims to Cape Cod Hospital.

The cause of the porch collapse is under investigation.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group