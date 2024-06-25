6 teens injured, 2 in critical condition after SUV slams into tree on Cape Cod

MASHPEE, Mass. — An investigation is underway after six teenagers were injured in a single-vehicle crash on Cape Cod early Tuesday morning, officials said.

Emergency crews responding to a report of a crash on Carleton Drive near Swain Circle in Mashpee just after 2 a.m. found a wrecked SUV that had slammed into an oak tree, according to Mashpee Fire Chief Jack Phelan.

Phelan said that seven “high-school-aged” occupants were riding in the vehicle.

Three of the victims, two suffering from critical injuries, were taken to Cape Cod Hospital. A third victim was taken to South Shore Trauma Center. Two others were taken to Falmouth Hospital. One person wasn’t hurt and was picked up by their parents.

Video from the scene showed Mashpee police and firefighters working at the scene of the crash.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

