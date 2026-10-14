6 displaced after fire breaks out in Fitchburg home

FITCHBURG, Mass. — Six people were displaced after a fire broke out inside a home in Fitchburg Tuesday afternoon.

Firefighters said they responded to a report of a building fire in the Parkhill area.

Crews arrived and saw flames coming from the back of the building.

No injuries were reported.

The fire is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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