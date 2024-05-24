59-year-old woman dead following fire at Braintree apartment complex

BRAINTREE, Mass. — A 59-year-old woman is dead after a fire at a Braintree apartment complex on Thursday night.

The Braintree Acting Fire Chief Fred Viola said the fire broke out on McCusker Drive around 10:30 p.m.

When crews arrived at the complex they saw light smoke from the building but when they found where the fire had started, it was fully engulfed in flames.

A 59-year-old woman was found in a back bedroom on a bed she was pronounced dead on the scene, fire officials say.

The fire Chief said no other renters were hurt but 25 people are now displaced.

One firefighter was cut but didn’t go to the hospital.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

