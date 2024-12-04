59-year-old man charged with OUI after striking a tree in Rutland

RUTLAND, Mass. — A 59-year-old man is facing OUI charges after hitting a tree in Rutland.

According to Rutland Police, around 7:48 p.m. on Tuesday, officers received a call for a black Ford pickup driving erratically. The caller said the vehicle was unable to stay within lanes, and was stopping in the roadway and reversing.

At 7:50 p.m., another 911 caller reported that a black pickup had struck a tree at the intersection of Pommogussett and Campbell.

Rutland PD and Fire responded and upon arrival at the scene found the operator of the vehicle trapped with minor injuries.

After being extricated from his car, the driver, a 59-year-old Rutland man, was placed under arrest for operating under the influence and other traffic offenses.

He was transported to the hospital for treatment of his injuries and will be arraigned on Wednesday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

