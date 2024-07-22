53 people arraigned for taking part in Worcester ‘car show’

WORCESTER, Mass. — It was a busy Monday morning in Worcester District Court as 53 people were arraigned on trespassing charges for what police say was a massive car meet up Friday night.

The meet ups – or car shows – are advertised on social media and can attract dozens of people from around the area to local parking lots.

On Friday night, police say three car shows were held in area lots.

Police swooped in, arresting people by the dozens, loading them onto a city bus, and keeping them over night until they could be bailed out on Saturday.

“I was in there 19 hours in a cell. I was one of the last groups there,” said Victor Rivera.

“They grabbed a whole city bus throwing people inside a city bus. I don’t know what was happening, it was just all out of proportion,” Tyrese Berry said.

Worcester Police say large car shows are a growing problem.

They say people drive erratically at high speeds, sometimes there is gun violence.

In Brockton recently, three people were shot during a car meet in a commuter rail parking lot.

“These types of dangerous gatherings put innocent members of our community at risk and will not be tolerated in the City of Worcester,” Worcester’s acting Police Chief said in a statement.

Back at Worcester District Court, some of the young people arrested say Police were heavy handed, taking things too far.

“Just because we had a car meet. Nobody was doing nothing crazy. We had music playing. It was a Friday night, we were just having fun, Nobody’s dead. It was an empty free parking lot,” said Abdul Berry.

The 53 people arrested were offered deals of community service and $100 in court costs.

Police are hoping the arrests will send a message to others planning similar events.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group