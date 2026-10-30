50-year-old arrested in connection with stabbing outside Brockton store

BROCKTON, Mass. — A man has been arrested in connection with a stabbing that occurred Thursday night in Brockton.
According to police, officers responded to a T-Mobile store at 200 Westage Drive around 9:35 PM to reports of a stabbing.
There, officers found a man conscious and alert outside the store with stab wounds on his arm and leg.
In connection with the stabbing, officers arrested 50-year-old Samuel Caceres of Brockton.
No word on the condition of the victim, and the incident remains under investigation.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
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