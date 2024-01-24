5 Massachusetts colleges ranked as having the most beautiful college chapels, cathedrals

Mass. — While serving as a place of worship, chapels, and cathedrals on college campuses are landmarks of historic value.

College Cliffs recently published a list of “The 20 Most Beautiful Chapels and Cathedrals on College Campuses,” and all resemble the architectural wonders of Europe.

“Churches inside colleges, universities, and schools usually come with their own stories to tell. They showcase majestic views and structures, often with prestige and history,” says Linda Weems, Editor-in-Chief at College Cliffs.

These Massachusetts colleges landed on the list of “Most Beautiful Chapels and Cathedrals on College Campuses”:

Williams College Thompson Memorial Chapel - Williamstown, MA

Massachusetts Institute of Technology Chapel - Cambridge, MA

University of Massachusetts-Amherst Old Chapel in Amherst, MA

Tufts University Goddard Chapel - Medford, MA

Boston University Marsh Chapel - Boston, MA

“No matter what your religion is, these are worthy avenues to get in touch with your faith and grow your spirituality despite being busy with college obligations,” Weems said.

To view the full list, visit the link here.

