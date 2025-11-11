5 juveniles arrested in attempted moped theft in Boston

BOSTON — Police in Boston arrested five juveniles in connection with the attempted theft of a moped on Monday night, officials said.

Officers patrolling the area of Washington and Brent streets in Mattapan, in response to community concerns about the reckless operation of off-highway vehicles, encountered a group of juveniles in a parking lot surrounding a red moped and attempting to tamper with its steering column just after 9 p.m., according to the Boston Police Department.

When officers approached, the suspects fled on foot. After a brief pursuit, five individuals were detained.

While investigating, the moped’s owner told police the same group had earlier tried to rob her of the vehicle on Talbot Avenue. Officers noted visible damage to the moped, including a cracked front cover and a broken steering column.

The juveniles, ages 14 to 17, were arrested and are expected to be arraigned in Dorchester District Court on charges of unarmed robbery and malicious destruction of property.

Police are investigating whether the group is connected to other recent incidents involving off-highway vehicles in the area.

