5 injured after serious crash on I-495 in Westboro

WESTBORO, Mass. — Several people are injured after a serious crash on I-495 in Westboro.

According to Westboro Fire, crews were called to the scene of an overnight crash with an ejection on I-495 North at mile marker 60.

Five people were transported to a trauma center by EMS.

Westboro Fire says this is their 4th response to a crash on I-495 during the shift.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Westborough Medic 4, Medic 1, Rescue, & Car 3 worked this overnight crash (w/ ejection) on I-495 north @ mile marker 60 (Southboro line) w/ 5 injured. All transported to a trauma center by ground EMS. This was our 4th response to on I-495 during this shift. @MassDOT pic.twitter.com/l4IEXAbQke — Westborough Fire Dept (@WestboroughFire) June 29, 2024

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

©2024 Cox Media Group