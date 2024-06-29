5 injured after serious crash on I-495 in Westboro

Local

By Natalie Khait, Boston 25 News Staff

WESTBORO, Mass. — Several people are injured after a serious crash on I-495 in Westboro.

According to Westboro Fire, crews were called to the scene of an overnight crash with an ejection on I-495 North at mile marker 60.

Five people were transported to a trauma center by EMS.

Westboro Fire says this is their 4th response to a crash on I-495 during the shift.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

