5 children hurt after car crashes into playground at New England daycare

COVENTRY, R.I. — Five children are recovering after being injured when a car crashed into a playground at a daycare center in Coventry, Rhode Island, on Monday afternoon.

The driver involved in the crash was an employee of the Child Care Plus Learning Center, who was attempting to leave with her two children at the time of the incident.

The owner of the daycare told our affiliate WPRI that the driver was shaken up and unsure how the crash happened.

As of now, there is no word on whether the driver will face charges related to the crash.

