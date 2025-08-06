49-year-old man struck, killed in crash in Randolph

RANDOLPH, Mass. — A 49-year-old man is dead after he was struck by a pickup truck in Randolph on Tuesday night.
According to the Norfolk District Attorney’s Office, police were called to the area of 650 Mazeo Drive (Route 139) where a pedestrian was struck by a pickup truck while attempting to cross the road.
The victim, a 49-year-old man, was taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced deceased a short time later.
His name is not being released pending notification of next of kin.
The driver of a pickup truck, a 28-year-old Canton man, remained at the scene.
No charges were immediately filed, and the investigation remains ongoing.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
