40,000 pounds of squid spills on Rhode Island road after crash

NARRAGANSETT, RI — A tractor-trailer rollover created quite a messy and smelly situation in Rhode Island over the weekend.

About 20 tons of squid spilled onto the road in Narragansett after the truck crashed Sunday.

It was a different kind of “Squid Game” as calamari covered parts of the pavement while crews worked to clean up the unusual mess.

Emma Andy was visiting the area when she learned about the spill through a friend’s social media post.

“You might have to climb over a mountain of squid to get to Block Island today.”

Her friend followed up with a photo of the scene.

“Oh my God, it is indeed real. It felt like something out of SpongeBob or something,” Andy said.

The squid sat on the hot pavement for hours, making an already unusual scene even smellier.

Crews eventually cleared the road and cleaned up the spill.

No one was hurt in the crash.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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