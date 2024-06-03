4-year-old pulled from water by Good Samaritan at Falmouth park

FALMOUTH, Mass. — A child was pulled from the water by a Good Samaritan at a Falmouth park on Sunday afternoon.

According to Falmouth Fire, crews responded to a reported drowning at Grews Pond inside Goodwill Park around 2:32 p.m.

“The initial report was for an unresponsive child not breathing who was pulled from the pond with bystanders performing CPR”, Falmouth Fire said in a release.

Upon arrival at the scene, fire crews found a four-year-old on the beach who was breathing.

Medflight was requested and the child was evaluated and stabilized and transported to an area Pediatric Trauma Center.

There is no additional information regarding the child’s condition.

There were no lifeguards on duty at the time of the incident.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

