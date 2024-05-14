4 people taken to hospital after fiery rollover crash on Cape Cod

HYANNIS, Mass. — Four people were taken to the hospital after the SUV they were riding in struck a pole, rolled over multiple times, and caught fire.

Emergency crews responding to a report of a crash in the area of Smith Street in Hyannis after 1 a.m. found an SUV engulfed in flames, according to the local fire department.

All four victims, one in serious condition, were taken to Cape Cod Hospital for treatment.

Video from the scene showed a toppled utility pole dangling across the road as firefighters worked to extinguish the raging blaze.

The cause of the crash wasn’t immediately clear.

An investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

