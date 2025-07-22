4 people hospitalized following ambulance crash in Boston

BOSTON — Four people are hurt following an ambulance crash in Boston, Tuesday morning.

According to Boston police, around 9:40 a.m., officers responded to the area of 124 Jewish War Veterans Drive for a report of a motor vehicle accident, truck vs. ambulance.

Upon arrival, crews found a Coastal Medical Ambulance flipped onto its side.

Four victims from the ambulance were transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Coastal Medical Transportation is aware of the incident, and additional information is not being released.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

