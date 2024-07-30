4 people arrested after 20-mile chase in New Hampshire, police say

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Four people were arrested after a 20-mile police chase in New Hampshire late Monday night, authorities said.

A trooper on patrol in the area of Hall Street in Concord attempted to a 2011 Subaru Outback just after 11:30 p.m. but the driver refused and drove off, according to New Hampshire State Police.

The driver, later identified as 46-year-old Barnstead native Michael Gruette, continued southbound on Route 3A into Bow and eventually traveled toward the center of town, where state police say troopers deflated two of his tires.

Despite the deflated tires, Gruette allegedly continued driving into Dunbarton and Goffstown before troopers ultimately intercepted his vehicle on South Main Street near Interstate 293 in Manchester.

Gruette and three of his passengers, whose names weren’t released, were taken into custody.

He is charged with reckless driving, disobeying an officer, multiple counts of reckless conduct, and operating after suspension.

Gruette’s passengers all had warrants out for their rest, according to state police.

Anyone with information on the chase is urged to contact Trooper Joshua Farmer at 603-223-4381 or Joshua.A.Farmer@dos.nh.gov.

