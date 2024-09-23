4 people arrested in 2 separate shootings in Chelsea that left juvenile hospitalized, police say

CHELSEA, Mass. — Four people were arrested in connection with two separate shootings in Chelsea that left a juvenile hospitalized on Monday, authorities said.

Officers responding to a report of a shooting on Fifth Street around 8:40 a.m. found a juvenile suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg, according to Chelsea Police Chief Keith Houghton.

The victim, whose name hasn’t been released, was taken to Massachusetts General Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Houghton said another juvenile was identified as a suspect in the shooting and taken into custody.

A short time later, Houghton said officers were called to a report of shots fired on Washington Street, where officers three males following brief foot chases.

While there were no injuries reported in this incident, Chelsea High School was briefly placed on lockdown as a precaution.

Houghton noted that three firearms were recovered in connection with the shootings.

Both incidents remain under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group