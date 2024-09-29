4 New England restaurants make NYT best restaurants list of 2024

NEW ENGLAND — The New York Times has published its list of America’s 50 best restaurants for the year and four New England places have made the list.

Over the last 12 months, reporters and editors of the NYT traveled to nearly every state scouting restaurants for their annual list.

“This year, it was about spaces as much as places,” the NYT said.

Out of all 50 choices on the list, 32 are new restaurants and have opened since the 2023 list was assembled.

These are the New England restaurants that made the list:

The Shipwright’s Daughter, Mystic, Connecticut

The Alna Store, Alna, Maine

Somaek, Boston, Massachusetts

Gift Horse, Providence, Rhode Island

To view the full list, visit the link here.

