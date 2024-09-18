4 Mass. men facing charges after feds dismantle drug trafficking ring, seize 30K fentanyl pills

BOSTON — Four Massachusetts men are facing criminal charges after an investigation into a drug trafficking conspiracy led to the seizure of tens of thousands of fentanyl pills and hundreds of grams of powder fentanyl, federal officials said.

Anderson Ernesto Andujar Echavarria, 31, Waner Bernabel Presinal, 37, Carlos Fabal, 52, and Freddy Artemio Guerrero Soto, 29, all of Boston, were arrested last week and charged in federal court with conspiracy to distribute controlled substances, including fentanyl, methamphetamine, and cocaine, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for Massachusetts.

Authorities identified Andujar as a large-scale drug trafficker distributing various narcotics in November 2023 and throughout an investigation, Andujar allegedly distributed tens of thousands of press fentanyl tablets as well as powdered fentanyl, cocaine, and crystal methamphetamine to undercover law enforcement officials, according to federal court documents.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office alleges that Bernabel was a co-conspirator who allegedly worked with Andujar to distribute fentanyl pills and that Fabal was identified as a fentanyl pill supplier to Andujar.

During the arrests of the four men, authorities said investigators seized 30,000 blue-pressed fentanyl pills and 500 grams of powder fentanyl from Andujar and Guerrero Soto.

Other drugs, packaging materials, and a money counter were also seized from the residences of Andujar, Bernabel, and Fabal, according to the feds.

Acting United States Attorney Joshua S. Levy said the quantity of fentanyl seized “was enough to take tens of thousands of innocent lives.”

“These arrests underscore our unwavering dedication to combating the fentanyl crisis that continues to devastate our communities. The sheer quantity of fentanyl these defendants allegedly distributed was enough to take tens of thousands of innocent lives,” Levy said in a statement. “We will continue to work tirelessly with our law enforcement partners to disrupt the flow of these lethal drugs. We will not hesitate to use every resource at our disposal to hold them accountable and protect the public from this growing epidemic.”

Stephen Belleau, Acting Special Agent in Charge of the DEA New England Field Division added, “DEA is committed to investigating and dismantling large-scale poly drug trafficking organizations like this one operating in the Boston area.”

Levy and Belleau noted that valuable assistance in the investigation was provided by the Massachusetts State Police and Boston Police Department.

All four suspects were detained pending a court hearing on Sept. 24.

