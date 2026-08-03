4 arrested in connection with October stabbing in Stoneham

STONEHAM, Mass. — Stoneham police have arrested four people in connection with a stabbing that happened last October.

Following a months-long investigation, 18-year-old Ramon Miranda of Stoneham was charged with armed and masked robbery, assault with a dangerous weapon, assault and battery, conspiracy, and obstruction of justice.

Eighteen-year-old Victor Lopes of Stoneham was charged with armed and masked robbery, assault with a dangerous weapon, conspiracy, obstruction of justice, and destroying or concealing evidence.

The investigation stems from an incident on Oct. 12, when police responded to reports of two people stabbed on Spring Street in Wakefield. Investigators later determined the incident actually occurred in Stoneham.

According to police, Miranda and Lopes met with a 17-year-old boy for what was allegedly a drug transaction. During the encounter, an altercation broke out. Investigators say Miranda allegedly brandished what appeared to be a firearm, while the juvenile allegedly pulled out a knife. Police later determined the gun was an airsoft pistol.

Authorities say all three fled the scene and attempted to discard their weapons, which were later recovered by police.

Investigators also determined that a second juvenile allegedly arranged the meeting as part of a planned robbery.

Miranda and Lopes were arraigned in Woburn District Court.

The 17-year-old was arraigned in Lowell District Court on charges of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon causing bodily injury, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, and destroying or concealing evidence.

The second juvenile was charged with conspiracy to commit robbery.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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