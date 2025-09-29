35th annual ‘Dedham Day’ turns out huge crowd

DEDHAM, Mass. — Dedham Day attracted a massive turnout this afternoon, with an estimated ten thousand people attending the annual event.

The highlight of Dedham Day was ‘The Cow Plop,’ a unique event where cows provide entertainment and participants have a chance to win five thousand dollars if a cow does its business in their designated square.

“It’s called the Cow Plop, but if the cow does its thing in your square, you’ll win a prize,” said Stanley, an event organizer.

Dedham Day featured beautiful weather, vendor booths, food, and fun activities for families, making it a popular event for the community.

The event is held annually, and next year will mark the 36th Dedham Day, promising another round of festivities and the return of the Cow Plop.

During the Cow Plop event, prizes were awarded quickly, with four winners emerging in just an hour.

With its unique attractions and family-friendly activities, Dedham Day continues to be a beloved tradition, drawing large crowds and creating happy winners.

