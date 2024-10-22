30 Boston Arts Academy students perform on stage with James Taylor during annual gala

BOSTON — 30 Boston Arts Academy students performed on stage with James Taylor during the annual Honors Gala on October 18th.

The Honors Gala event presented awards to Don Law and several others who have made significant contributions to the arts as performers, designers, creators, or philanthropists. The event was held at MGM Music Hall at Fenway Park.

Laws’ career has spanned the 1960s Boston club rock scene to the iconic Orpheum and Paradise stages to the city’s newest concert spaces like House of Blues and MGM Music Hall — as its 2024 Music Honoree.

During the ceremony’s close, 30 BAA students joined James Taylor on stage and performed his song “Shower the People.” Taylor made an appearance at the event to honor his friend Law.

“The Boston Arts Academy is a unique and special place, a beacon of hope for students with a passion for the arts,” BAAF President and CEO Denella Clark said. “I am proud that the Boston Arts Academy has distinguished itself among urban public high schools as a leader in innovative and effective student-centered education, rich in the arts.”

The Honors 2024 event also featured exhibits and performances by numerous BAA students, who hail from every Boston neighborhood.

Others honored by the BAAF were:

Actress, dancer, choreographer, and Golden Globe Award winner Debbie Allen in the Dance category

Creative director, costume designer, and entrepreneur June Ambrose in the Fashion category

Dr. Amy Boger, a retired pediatrician and ceramic sculptor, and her husband, Dr. Joshua Boger, a pharmaceutical pioneer and underwater photographer, in the Visual Arts category

Actress, producer, philanthropist, and author Christy Cashman in the Television and Film category; and

Katherine Chapman Stemberg, board member at the Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum and the Brookline Music School and an Overseer of the Boston Symphony Orchestra, in the Civic Responsibility category.

The event raised $1.65 million for the Boston Arts Academy (BAA), the city’s only public high school for the visual and performing arts.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group