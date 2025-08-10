3 year-old girl found dead in Maine, mother charged with manslaughter

MILFORD, ME — A 3-year-old girl was found dead in a car in Maine, and her mother is now being charged with manslaughter.

According to Maine State Police, on Saturday evening, the Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office responded to a local business in Milford and located the 3-year-old dead.

The vehicle was owned by the child’s mother, Kelly Brown, 40 of Havertown, Pennsylvania.

Brown was located nearby and was detained by law enforcement. Officials said they had been searching for Brown to conduct a welfare check that was requested by concerned family members/

The child will be transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Augusta, where an autopsy will be performed to determine the cause and manner of death.

Brown was arrested and charged with manslaughter.

State police say this is an isolated incident with no ongoing public safety concerns.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

