3 Worcester delivery drivers robbed at gunpoint in separate incidents, police say

WORCESTER, Mass. — Authorities are searching for suspects accused of robbing several pizza delivery drivers at gunpoint.

Worcester Police say the first robbery occurred on August 12, when a driver was approached by two men in the early morning hours. After attempting to give the men change, one of the men allegedly pulled a gun on the driver and made off with an unknown amount of cash.

Just before midnight on August 15, police say they responded to an address on Doane Street for a delivery driver who was robbed at gunpoint by two male suspects who demanded the victim’s car keys. The suspects made off with the victim’s car as well as his iPhone, wallet, and a small amount of cash.

On August 18, a pizza delivery driver arrived on Esther Street just before 10 p.m. when two male suspects pulled out a gun and robbed the victim of his iPhone and an unknown amount of cash, according to authorities.

Investigators say there were no injuries reported in any of the incidents and it’s unclear if the same two suspects are involved in all three robberies.

Anyone with information is asked to call Worcester Police.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

