3-time Super Bowl champ Julian Edelman voted into Patriots Hall of Fame

FOXBORO, Mass. — The Baltimore Double Pass. Super Bowl LI’s The Catch. Super Bowl LIII MVP.

Julian Edelman orchestrated some of the New England Patriots’ most legendary plays and moments on the biggest stage. Now the undersized QB-turned-WR will have a red jacket to show for it.

The former wide receiver, who spent every year of his NFL career in Foxboro, was voted into the Patriots Hall of Fame by fans as the 37th inductee, the organization announced Monday.

Edelman beat out kicker Adam Vinatieri and offensive lineman Logan Mankins in the fan vote in his first year of eligibility. Edelman will be inducted alongside former head coach Bill Parcells.

Edelman joined the Patriots as a seventh-round draft pick out of Kent State in 2009. Edelman made the transition from college QB to wide receiver before developing into one of the most crucial players in New England’s 2nd dynasty of the 2010s. Edelman caught 620 passes for 6,822 yards and 36 touchdowns in 137 regular-season games but truly cemented his legacy in the postseason. The three-time Super Bowl champion caught 118 playoff passes (the third most in NFL postseason history) for 1,442 yards and 5 TDs. Edelman was named MVP of Super Bowl LIII for his 10-catch, 141-yard performance in the Patriots’ most recent championship effort.

“Julian Edelman is one of the great success stories in our franchise’s history,” Patriots team owner Robert Kraft said in a statement. “There aren’t many players who earn an NFL roster spot at a position they have never played before. Julian not only did that as a seventh-round draft selection, but he finished his career with the second-most receptions in franchise history and as a three-time Super Bowl Champion, including his last as Super Bowl MVP. No one was more committed to his craft and honing his skills than Jules. His explosiveness off the line, quickness in his cuts and elusiveness after the catch made him one of the hardest players to defend. His clutch catches in our biggest games and overall toughness made him a fan favorite.”

Edelman is the 10th player to enter the Patriots Hall of Fame as a three-time Super Bowl champion with the team.

Edelman retired in April 2021, after the Patriots terminated his contract with a failed physical.

The Patriots say they will announce a date for the induction once details are confirmed with both Edelman and Parcells.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

