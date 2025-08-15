3 things to do this weekend: Boston Fisherman Feast, Marshfield Fair, Salem Jazz and Soul Festival

The weekend is here!

If you’re looking for something to do, Boston 25’s Catherine Parrotta has a few suggestions:

Fisherman’s Feast

Boston’s North End is hosting the 115th Annual Fisherman’s Feast, offering a blend of tradition and Italian cuisine.

The Fisherman’s Feast, which originated with Sicilian fishermen who immigrated to Boston, features a procession with a statue of the Madonna, a variety of food, and live entertainment. The event culminates on Sunday night with the Flight of the Angel.

Marshfield Fair

The Marshfield Fair kicks off this weekend on the South Shore.

Running through next weekend, the fair promises rides, entertainment, animals, and an array of classic fair food.

Salem Jazz and Soul Festival

For music enthusiasts, the Salem Jazz and Soul Festival is taking place this Saturday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Salem Willows Park.

The festival offers a lineup of performers and educational opportunities about musical instruments. While the event is free, donations are welcome.

Wherever you go this weekend, have fun!

