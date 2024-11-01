3 teens facing assault to murder charges in connection with triple shooting in Methuen

METHUEN, Mass. — Three teens have been arrested in connection with a shooting in Methuen in October that left three other teenagers injured, authorities announced Thursday.

Jayden Moreno, 18 of Methuen, Reggie Wells, 18, of Salem, New Hampshire, and an unnamed 16-year-old are all facing assault to murder and firearm charges after a shooting in the city on Oct. 21, according to Methuen Police Chief Scott McNamara.

Officers responding to a report of gunfire in the area of 113 Boston Street just after 1 a.m. found two male victims, ages 17 and 18, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, Methuen police said. Investigators later learned that a 16-year-old boy had also been wounded in the shooting.

The 17-year-old victim remains in critical condition at a regional trauma center. The other two victims have since been released from hospitals.

A subsequent investigation involving state and local police detectives “yielded crucial evidence across multiple locations,” including an untraceable “ghost gun,” a second firearm, and ammunition casings, among other items, according to McNamara.

“This case underscores our department’s commitment to addressing violence in our community,” McNamara said in a statement. “The tireless work of our officers, along with the support of our local and regional partners, exemplifies the strength of collective efforts in ensuring public safety.”

An investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

