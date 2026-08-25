3 residents, firefighter injured in Holbrook fire

HOLBROOK, N.H. — Three residents and a firefighter were injured after a large fire broke out inside a mobile home in Holbrook, Massachusetts Monday night.

Holbrook firefighters responded shortly before midnight to a home on Medallion Road for reports of a structure fire with explosions.

Firefighters sent to the home were forced to stop shortly before it due to a downed power line in the front yard.

Crews said the mobile home was engulfed in flames and extended to multiple nearby vehicles. The flames were also encroaching on nearby houses.

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Firefighters said all residents were evacuated from the home.

Three residents were transported to a nearby hospital. One firefighter was transported for a non-life-threatening medical condition.

Firefighters rescued two pets from inside the home. One cat died from smoke inhalation.

Mutual aid from multiple towns, including Randolph, Avon, Abington, Braintree, Stoughton, and Rockland, assisted.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

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