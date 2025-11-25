3 people facing charges in Brockton murder, DA says

BROCKTON, Mass. — Three people have been arrested in connection with a deadly stabbing in Brockton on Monday afternoon, authorities said.

Tony Gomes, 35, Emerson Munguia, 19, and Tynigel Belgrave, 28, are slated to be arraigned Tuesday in Brockton District Court on a charge of murder in the death of 27-year-old Steevenson Estimphil, according to the Plymouth District Attorney’s Office.

Officers responding to a report of a stabbing in the area of Spring Street just after 12:15 p.m. found Estimphil suffering from a stab wound to his neck, investigators noted.

Estimphil was rushed to Boston Medical Center South in Brockton, where he died from his injuries.

Through video surveillance and interviews with witnesses, investigators said they learned that an altercation occurred in the parking lot of Jack’s Place, an outreach program, leading to the identification of the three suspects.

An investigation remains ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

