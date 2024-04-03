3 people arrested on drug charges, man failed to register as sex offender, Nashua, N.H. police say

NASHUA, N.H. — Three people were arrested on drug charges and one sex offender is charged with failing to register as police officers are working under a grant to reduce the amount of drugs on local streets.

Officers working with the Nashua Police Department’s Narcotics Intelligence Division and Problem Oriented Policing Unit made the arrests during the week ending March 29, under the New Hampshire Substance Abuse Reduction Grant, police said Wednesday.

Bryan Cashman, 38, and Mitchell Rose, 27, were arrested and charged with two counts of possession of a controlled drug (Methamphetamine).

James Menento III, 37, was arrested and charged with Sex Offender Registration; Knowing Failure to Comply, police said.

Nashua, N.H. drug arrests Top row, left to right: Bryan Cashman, 38; Mitchell Rose, 27; James Menento III, 37. Bottom row: Courtney Lee, 42, left, and Rodney Maulding Jr., 37. (Nashua Police Department)

Courtney Lee, 42, was arrested on an active Capias warrant and also charged with possession of a controlled drug (Fentanyl), subsequent offense, police said.

Rodney Maulding Jr., 37, was arrested on an active Electronic Bench warrant, police said.

Cashman, Rose, Menento, Lee, and Maulding were all released on personal recognizance bail pending their arraignments, police said.

Citizens are urged to call the Narcotics Hotline at 603-594-3597 or go to the Nashua Police Department’s website with any information concerning illegal drug activity.

Anyone with information regarding these cases is urged to call the Nashua Police Department Crime Line at 603-589-1665.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

