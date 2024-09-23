3 New England destinations named among 10 best places in America to view fall foliage

Summer is officially over and the vibrant fall colors that dazzle leaf-peeping enthusiasts are nearly upon us.

In celebration of the change in season and the coming foliage spectacle, USA Today ranked the “10 best places to see fall colors in the United States” based on input from readers.

Three of the top 10 places in America to view the spectrum of colors this fall are right here in New England, according to the news outlet’s readers.

The Berkshires in Massachusetts checked in as the ninth-best spot, followed by the Vermont town of Stowe in seventh place, and New Hampshire’s White Mountains claiming the sixth spot on the list.

Here’s what USA Today had to say about each New England destination:

Berkshires, Massachusetts

“While temperatures do drop each fall, it’s actually the waning sunlight that triggers the change in foliage colors. In The Berkshires, they celebrate that change with a fall foliage parade that’s been running for almost seven decades. The tiny hamlets and towns that dot the region are filled with accommodations and farm-to-table eateries to round out a leaf-peeping trip.”

Stowe, Vermont

“Consistently ranked among the best spots to view fall foliage in the country, Stowe really puts on a show. Because the spot is so popular, the destination offers a number of guided tours and leaf-peeping activities. At higher elevations like Mt. Mansfield and Smugglers’ Notch, the leaves change sooner than in the low-lying areas, so there are many options for a fall trip.”

White Mountains, New Hampshire

“Whether travelers are looking to spend a weekend in a tiny mountain town or wind through the White Mountains on one of many scenic fall itineraries, this New Hampshire spot draws hundreds of thousands of visitors each fall. The views are unparalleled from the Cannon Mountain Aerial Tramway, as well as the Kancamagus Highway, a National Scenic Byway.”

The Upper Peninsula of Michigan was named the top destination in the country to view fall foliage in 2024.

To view the full ranking, click here.

©2024 Cox Media Group