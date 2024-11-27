3 men arrested following an armed robbery in the Back Bay, police say

BOSTON — The Boston Police Department have announced that they have arrested 3 men following an armed robbery in the Back Bay on Tuesday, November 26, afternoon.

At 2:01pm, officers were dispatched to the area of Boylston and Dartmouth Street of a report of an armed robbery that took place outside 569 Boylston Street.

According to reports, the victim of the robbery was making an Uber Eats pickup when of his friends advised him that four people were trying to steal his moped. The victim attempted to confront the individuals, when one of them pulled out a knife and pink taser. One of the robbers had fled the scene with the moped on Boylston Street in the wrong direction.

The victim was pursued by three of the suspects to Copley Train Station. The suspects then fled the area and were seen boarding a bus outside of Copley Library. Transit police were able to stop the bus, locate the suspects, and apprehend them.

Officers arrested and charged arrested Marcus Sharpe, 19, of Boston, Robert Johnson, 20, of Brockton, and Jayden Depina-Romao, 18, of Dorchester, for Armed Robbery. Sharpe was additionally charged with assault with a dangerous weapon while Depina-Romao had an active arrest warrant for threat to commit a crime.

All three men are expected to be arraigned in Boston Municipal Court.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

