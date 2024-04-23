3 Massachusetts high schools ranked among best in America

BOSTON — High schools in Massachusetts continue to stack up among the best in the United States.

In a new power ranking published by U.S. News & World Report, three Massachusetts high schools ranked inside the top 25 percent of an analysis that looked at 17,660 schools nationwide.

U.S. News & World Report says it ranked schools based on six key indicators: college readiness (20%), state assessment proficiency (20%), state assessment performance (20%), underserved student performance (10%), college curriculum breadth (10%), and graduation rate (10%).

Boston Latin School in Boston was ranked the 27th-best high school in the country, earning a scorecard grade of 99.85/100:

98% -- Took at least one AP exam

95% -- Passed at least one AP exam

99% -- Mathematics proficiency

96% -- Reading proficiency

89% -- Science proficiency

98% -- Graduation rate

Pioneer Valley Chinese Immersion Charter School was ranked the 100th-best high school in the country, earning a scorecard grade of 99.43/100:

95% -- Took at least one IB exam

95% -- Passed at least one IB exam

88% -- Mathematics proficiency

80% -- Reading proficiency

76% -- Science proficiency

100% -- Graduation rate

Lexington High School was ranked the 192nd-best high school in the country, earning a scorecard grade of 98.91/100:

78% -- Took at least one AP exam

Took at least one AP exam 71% -- Passed at least one AP exam

Passed at least one AP exam 86% -- Mathematics proficiency

Mathematics proficiency 88% -- Reading proficiency

Reading proficiency 86% -- Science proficiency

Science proficiency 98% -- Graduation rate

U.S. News & World Report ranked BASIS Peoria in Arizona as the top high school. Signature School in Illinois, Tesla STEM High School in Washington, Julia R. Masterman Secondary School in Pennsylvania, and Payton College Preparatory High School in Illinois rounded out the top five high schools.

Click here to view the full “2024 Best U.S. High Schools” power ranking.

