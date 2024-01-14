3 hospitalized in serious overnight crash in Watertown

WATERTOWN, Mass. — Three people have been hospitalized after a serious overnight crash in Watertown.

According to the Watertown Deputy Fire Chief, 2 people were ejected from the vehicle when it crashed into a yard.

Another person has to be pulled out of the car.

The three people were taken to Boston area hospitals and 2 have serious injuries.

Investigators say the car was coming from Waltham when the driver hit a pole a fence and then the curb which caused the vehicle to flip and land in a yard.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

