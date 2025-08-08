3 hospitalized, including bedridden woman rescued from burning Woburn apartment building

WOBURN, Mass. — Three people were hospitalized, including a bedridden woman who was rescued from a burning apartment building in Woburn on Friday morning.

Neighbors scrambled to help the woman, who was heard calling for help from a second-floor apartment after the fire broke out at the Bradford Arms Condominiums off North Warren Street.

Woburn Fire Captain Bill Stukey said those neighbors had pulled the woman from her unit before firefighters arrived.

Woburn fire

“A couple of the guys were able to get up onto the porch, get in through the slider,” Stukey said. “They went in the back and crawled through the smoke and actually dragged her out. They did a good job.”

The woman rescued suffered burns, while two people who live next door were hospitalized for smoke inhalation.

The second-alarm fire prompted a response from the Reading, Burlington, and Stoneham fire departments as well, according to Stukey.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

