3 hospitalized, dozens displaced after fire rips through apartment building in Worcester

WORCESTER, Mass. — Three people were hospitalized and dozens were displaced after a fire ripped through an apartment building in Worcester.

According to the Worcester fire chief, a call came in around 2:26 a.m. for a fire in an apartment building on Outlook Drive.

Upon arrival, crews were greeted with heavy fire through the home with people trapped inside.

Firefighters started an interior attack and search.

Crews took a ladder to the back of the building and rescued two people down the ladders. A third person from the same unit was also hurt. All three people were taken to UMass Hospital and their conditions are unknown.

The fire chief says that fire crews had water issues but it was manageable.

Three units have been impacted by the fire with dozens of people displaced.

Red Cross is on the scene assisting and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

