Smoke fills Malden neighborhood as crews battle blaze at multi-family home

MALDEN, Mass. — Firefighters are battling a massive blaze at a multi-family home in Malden on Thursday morning.

The fire broke out at a white triple-decker home on Albion Street.

Albion Street is located a short distance from Malden High School and Malden Public Library.

Video showed large plumes of smoke billowing from the roof of the home as firefighters on ladder trucks worked to gain access to the flames.

Multiple fire trucks were spotted blocking roads in the neighborhood amid the large emergency response.

Motorists are urged to avoid the area and seek an alternate route.

It wasn’t immediately clear if anyone was inside the home.

