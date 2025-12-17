3 hospitalized after multi-vehicle crash sends car careening into fuel pump at Stoughton gas station

STOUGHTON, Mass. — Three people were taken to the hospital after a three-vehicle crash on Wednesday morning sent a car careening into a fuel pump at a Stoughton gas station, igniting a blaze and setting off the fire suppression system.

Officers responding to a report of a crash at the Shell station at 140 Sharon Street just before 6 a.m. found a vehicle that had slammed into a gas pump, according to the Stoughton Police Department.

A preliminary investigation revealed that three vehicles were involved in a crash on Sharon Street, authorities said. One of the vehicles lost control and went over the curb into the parking lot of the gas station, crashing into one of the pumps and catching fire.

The gas pump’s fire suppression system activated and controlled some of the fire. Stoughton firefighters then arrived on scene and were able extinguish the remainder of the blaze.

The driver of the vehicle that hit the pump was not transported from the scene. The driver of the second vehicle and two passengers in the third vehicle were hospitalized with injuries not believed to be serious.

Sharon Street was briefly closed during the incident but has since reopened.

Aerial video from the scene showed the vehicle resting against a fuel island under the station’s canopy and a dislodged gas pump on the ground nearby. Everything was left covered in a layer of suppression powder.

The Mobil station across the street shared surveillance footage with Boston 25 News that showed the moment the gas pump was struck. Seconds later, flames erupt—and about 14 seconds after that, the suppression system kicks in.

A worker at the Mobil station told Boston 25 News that one driver claimed they were hit by another car and lost control.

“I couldn’t even think. It was scary to see after that happened,” Happy Patel said. “When I saw the smoke, I went outside, ran, and I saw the fire. Everyone was panicked, and I was panicked too.”

Patel said the woman who struck the pump rushed into his store while awaiting the arrival of an ambulance.

“She was here. Waiting until the ambulance came, she was crying, scared,” Patel recalled. “People drive roughly. They don’t know that they’re doing it. But I heard that she said someone else hit her and she lost control, and she drove to the pump.”

Patel is thankful the crash and fire didn’t result in serious injuries.

“It’s a gas station and a fire. It could have blown a whole building,” Patel added.

Police didn’t say whether anyone would face charges in connection with the crash.

An investigation is ongoing.

