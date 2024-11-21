3 in custody following FBI investigation in Everett, officials say

EVERETT, Mass. — Three people were taken into custody Thursday morning following an FBI investigation.

Everett Police say their officers assisted FBI agents at three locations in the city with the service of court-authorized search and arrest warrants.

Three suspects were placed in custody by the FBI without incident. Authorities did not release the suspects’ names or the charges they may be facing.

Police say there is no threat to public safety.

No further information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

