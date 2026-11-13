3 arrested, 1 on the run after police pursuit in Marlborough

MARLBOROUGH, Mass. — Three people from New Jersey were arrested following a breaking and entering investigation and police pursuit in Marlborough.

Officers said they responded to Park Street shortly after 11 a.m. on Thursday for a reported breaking and entering

Police said four suspects had fled the area in a gold Chevrolet Malibu. A description of the vehicle and its occupants was shared with surrounding departments.

Marlborough police officers located a vehicle matching the description on Lakeside Avenue.

Officers said they attempted to conduct a motor vehicle stop, but the vehicle drove away on Route 495 before entering the median near Route 9.

Police said the suspects fled from the vehicle on foot.

Massachusetts State Police, Westborough Police Department, Hopkinton Police Department, and Southborough Police Department began to search for the four.

Officers located the three and took them into custody.

The three were identified as 30-year-old Vinicious De Oliveirasousa, of Long Beach, New Jersey, 25-year-old Victor Bontempo De Melo of New Branch, New Jersey, and 26-year-old Luiz De Oliveira, of New Branch, New Jersey.

Police said the fourth suspect remains at large.

They were transported to the Marlborough Police Department for booking.

Authorities later searched the vehicle and seized a handgun as well as property believed to have been taken from a Marlborough home.

The incident is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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