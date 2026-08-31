28 arrests made in connection with 53rd annual Caribbean Festival in Boston

BOSTON — Boston police announced officers made 28 arrests in connection with this weekend’s 53rd annual Caribbean Festival and Parade.

Officers reminded residents before the festival not to bring weapons and drugs to the event.

The festival has been the site of violent incidents in previous years.

Two EMS workers said they were injured while working at the festival.

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The EMS Division of the Boston Police Patrolmen Association said the two workers were bitten, kicked, and hit while treating a patient.

Boston EMS said the two suffered minor injuries.

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu released the following statement:

“I am grateful every day for the members of Boston EMS, whose life-saving service is the critical link between emergency response, public safety, and public health. We strongly condemn the recent violence against two Boston EMTs who cared for an intoxicated individual with professionalism and compassion even as they faced unacceptable attacks. Boston will always stand with our first responders and their families as they put themselves on the line to protect and care for our communities.”

Boston 25 has reached out to police for more information regarding the charges the 28 arrested are facing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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