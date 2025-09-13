27-year-old man killed in early morning shooting in Lawrence

LAWRENCE, Mass. — A man is dead after an early morning shooting in Lawrence.

According to the Essex County District Attorney’s office, police were called to 154 Essex Street around 2 a.m. for reports of a shooting.

Upon arrival, officers found a 27-year-old male victim. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

The victim’s identity will not be released at this time.

An investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

