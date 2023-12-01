$25M, $11.7M lottery prizes claimed in Massachusetts on same day

BOSTON — Wednesday was life-changing for a pair of Massachusetts lottery winners as $25 million and $11.7 million prizes were claimed on the same day, according to Mass Lottery officials.

Percy Law Group 2023 Lottery Trust-19, of Taunton, claimed the second $25 million grand prize in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “Billion Dollar Extravaganza” $50 instant game. The trust, represented by trustee Thomas J. Percy, selected the cash option on its prize and received a one-time payment of $16,250,000.

Percy told the Lottery that his client had made a little extra money the week that they bought the ticket, so they decided to purchase a $50 ticket.

The winner is a “kind and thoughtful person who is looking to do the right things in life,” according to Percy. They are also a “family person, humble, and very appreciative.”

The winning ticket was purchased at Red’s at 1500 Brayton Avenue in Fall River. The store will receive a $50,000 bonus for its sale of this ticket.

The $25 million prize is the largest instant “scratch and win” prize ever offered by the Mass Lottery. One $25 million prize remains in the “Billion Dollar Extravaganza” game.

Let It Be Trust, of Foxborol, is the winner of the $11.7 million jackpot prize that was at stake in a Megabucks Doubler drawing back in October. The trust, represented by trustee Felix Betro, chose the cash option on its prize and received a one-time payment of $7,486,238

Betro told the Lottery that his client plans to cut back on work and focus on their children and grandchildren. He also said they’ve expressed an interest in putting their winnings toward travel.

The winning ticket was purchased at Joe’s Kwik Mart at 251 E. Central Street in Franklin. The store will receive a $50,000 bonus for its sale of the winning ticket.

In November, the Lottery announced that Megabucks Doubler is now called Megabucks and the redesigned game offers better odds of winning, a higher average jackpot, and bigger payouts for all levels of non-jackpot prizes.

RELATED CONTENT:

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group