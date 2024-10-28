$250,000 town vehicle destroyed in Cohasset transfer station fire, officials say

COHASSET, Mass. — Crews fought a stubborn fire at a transfer station for hours on Monday morning.

Officials say they received several 911 calls about an explosion and fire at the Cohasset Recycling and Transfer Facility around 5:45 a.m.

Arriving companies found a metal garage containing a $250,000 town-owned front-end loader and several adjacent sheds burning, according to authorities.

Cohasset, Scituate, and Norwell firefighters battled the flames for over two hours before finally knocking it down.

The front-end loader, along with the metal building was completely destroyed.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the State Fire Marshal’s Office.

